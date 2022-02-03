Tampa Bay area Christians mark Ash Wednesday by dedicating prayers to Ukraine

More than 200 people packed the pews at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Faithfuls from across various Christian denominations in the Tampa Bay area had the people of Ukraine on their minds as they marked Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40 days of Lent in the western Christian calendar. For many Christian parishioners, it kicks off a season of penance and prayer. In the Roman Catholic denomination, it's a time of fasting and almsgiving leading up to Easter Sunday. That's when theologians and Christian followers believe Jesus Christ was resurrected from death after he was crucified on the Cross of Calvary around the first century.

After Russia began its offensive in Ukraine, Pope Francis urged Ash Wednesday prayers to be dedicated to Ukraine

Many Ukrainian-Americans follow Orthodox Catholicism and would begin lent on Monday, Mar. 7, also known as Clean Monday. Parishioners at St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church held normal mid-week service to continue their prayers and intercessions for Ukraine.

There was no symbolic crossing of the forehead with ash as was done at Roman Catholic churches. But, as Roman Catholics trooped to their parishes for Ash Wednesday mass, they heeded the call of the Pope and had the people of Ukraine on their minds and in their hearts.

More than 200 people packed the pews Wednesday morning at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, and to get the symbolic ash on their forehead. It was also a similar scene at the evening Mass at Incarnation Catholic Church, Sarasota.

"We came from ashes and to ashes, we shall return and it's just a reminder that's in our Christian life that hopefully someday our ZIP code will be in heaven," said John Buckley who was visiting from Michigan.

"We particularly want to pray for the people in Ukraine who are facing death on a daily basis and the reality of death, because of the war that's now proceeding in their country with the attack on their country by Russia," said Maris Bentley of North Port.

"I know there's a lot of Ukrainian people in this neighborhood and there was a lady I sit with every Sunday at church, she's Romanian. She was literally crying last Sunday because of what's going on," said Christine Guma also of North Port.

Bishop Frank Dewane sent a statement to local catholic churches under the Diocese of Venice regarding Ash Wednesday.

"Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As the horrors of war unfold these days before us, we see great suffering. Let prayer be our answer. Our Holy Father has called for a day of prayer and fasting for Ukraine on Ash Wednesday, March 2, saying "May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war." Let us all make an intentional effort to fast and pray for peace on this day."

"We do need to pray because it is a powerful tool and ask God to watch over those poor people in Ukraine," Deacon Rich Frohmiller of San Pedro Catholic Church.

Local churches were also called to take up a collection for Ukraine. Deacon Frohmiller said believers should use this time to ask for forgiveness for failing each other and to pray for their neighbors facing persecution both at home and abroad

"Some for their faith, some for the color of the skin, some for the political beliefs. People are suffering all around the world and we need so much. The song we sang at the closing of a mass was 'let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me'," Frohmiller said.

"All the hatred, it just has to stop. We all bleed the same color blood, red," said Guma.