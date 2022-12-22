Tampa Bay area cold shelters opening for Christmas weekend

Lows will likely be in the 20s and 30s across the area waking up on Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is bracing for a chilly holiday weekend as an arctic blast of cool air is forecast to sweep across the U.S. Christmas weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as the 20s and 30s on Christmas Eve with highs only reaching near the 40s and 50s. Temperatures on Christmas Day will start off in the 30s across Tampa Bay with the coldest air north and inland. Highs on Christmas Day should get into the low 50s across most of the area — a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

With that, many cold weather shelters will open across the Tampa Bay region to lend a warm place to sleep for those in need. Take a look at locations from St. Petersburg down to Sarasota.

Citrus County

Homosassa Springs

The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter will be open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25.

The Family Resource Center: Connections (Homeless Drop-In Center) will be open during daytime hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Citrus County Transit buses will pick up those needing shelter on the Orange Line route and perform drop-offs at both locations.

Hernando County

Hernando County Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries for a place to stay Friday and Saturday night.

Men's Shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road, Brooksville, FL 34605

Women's Shelter (Mary's House)

1163 Howell Avenue, Brooksville, FL 34601

Call 352-799-2912 ext. 103 for the men's shelter and 352-799-2912 ext. 109 for the women's shelter.

Highlands County

Sebring

The New Testament Mission, 604 Lemon Avenue, Sebring, is at capacity but will try to help those who seek shelter.

The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Boulevard, will be open from from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 to Dec. 24. If no one arrives at the shelter within three hours of opening, the shelter will be closed. Shelter guests will have to supply their own bedding and food. Transportation to or from the shelter will not be provided.



Hillsborough County

Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist, 500 W. Platt Street, Tampa 33606 The church plans to open the shelter from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27. To volunteer to help, click here.



Manatee County

Bradenton

The Salvation Army - 1204 14th Street West, Bradenton. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and there will be space for an additional 50 people.

Pasco County

The county is providing sheltering on both sides of the county from Friday, Dec. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 25, for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night. Sheltering space is limited.

To make sheltering arrangements for any of the three nights, call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at 727-842-8605, and select the Cold Weather Sheltering option, ext. 2, as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 22: Until 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23: Noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: Noon – 8 p.m.

Pinellas County

Shelters will open in Pinellas County on Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24. Each location below is open from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day unless otherwise specified.

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club, 111 West Lime Street

Clearwater

First United Methodist Church, 411 Turner Street

The Refuge Outreach Church, 606 Alden Avenue

Pinellas Park

Boys and girls Club, 8890 61st Street North

St. Petersburg

Northwest Church, 6330 54th Avenue North

WestCare Turning Point, 1810 5th Avenue North

Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive North (Requires the use of stairs)

Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South (Open until 7:30 a.m. the following day)

Polk County

Sarasota County

Shelters will be open from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25.

Sarasota

The Salvation Army - Center of Hope,1400 10th Street, Sarasota, will conduct its cold weather operation plan on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 with intake beginning at 4:40 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

