Tampa Bay area events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Communities around the Tampa Bay area are gathering to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights hero and activist who fought for the rights of all people during the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

Each year Tampa Bay area communities hold parades to commemorate and honor King on the national holiday named in his honor.

Here is a list of cities and communities celebrating MLK Day.

This family-friendly event celebrates the national holiday commemorating the birth of one of our greatest American heroes, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will include floats, marching bands, equestrian groups and decorated vehicles for a variety of organizations and groups.

Time and location:

12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The parade begins at Cuscaden Park - 2901 N 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605.

Enjoy the sound of music at the MLK Band Showcase in St. Petersburg. A number of bands are set to perform on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Time and location:

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, at Campbell Park Football Complex - 601 14th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33705.

Get ready! Downtown St. Petersburg is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The parade begins at 1st Avenue South. There will be marching bands, performers, public figures and more to commemorate the day.

Time and location:

11 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022, at Tropicana Field - 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705.

This fun-filled community event will feature seven marching bands, floats, entries and the famous Million Dollar Corvette Posse Stroll. The theme of this year's MLK parade is “Our Community’s Will to Survive and Thrive.”

Time and location:

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2022, at Plant City Bing House Museum - 205 South Allen Street, Plant City, FL 33563.

The Lakeland community is invited to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual community parade. Many groups and organizations will be included in the parade such as churches, daycares, fraternities, sororities, dance groups, bands, and businesses. All of the groups will stroll down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue during this community event.

Time and location:

11 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022. The parade begins at Providence and West 14th Street.

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs is holding a 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast. A group of 1,000 attendees including corporate sponsors, politicians, members of grassroots organizations and the community will gather to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The keynote speaker at the breakfast is Reverend Emanuel Cleaver, II. The breakfast costs $50.

Time and location:

6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022, at Tampa Marriott Water Street - 505 Water Street Tampa, FL 33602.

St. Petersburg small businesses are joining to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There will be food, fun, shop with local vendors, live entertainment, dancers and drummers, music, a kid's corner and games. This year local business owners will have a chance to win the "We have a dream: Business Grant" to fulfill one of their business needs. Tickets vendors from $0 to $100. It's free for the general public.

Time and location:

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, at Gibbs High School - 850 34th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711.

The Sarasota MLK Celebration Committee is joining together to host the 2022 Annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Memorial Breakfast and Community Awards. While the event is sold out, the theme for the annual breakfast and community awards is “Love All, Accept All.” This year’s keynote speaker is Rabbi Michael Shefrin, Associate Rabbi, Temple Emanu-EL.

Time and location: 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022, at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex - 1845 34th Street Sarasota, FL 34234.

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival is gathering to host its annual music fest. Of course, the festival will include live music from Jane Eugene, The Bar-Kays, Erica Campbell and Euge Groove. More artists will be named as the date comes. The festival kicks off the MLK Day weekend. Proof of vaccination is recommended for entry and/or attendees 12 and older are asked to provide negative COVID-19 test results within three days of the event. General admission tickets start at $15.