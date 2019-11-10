The Environmental Protection Agency is considering changing the threshold for what's considered acceptable levels of lead in your water.

The levels would be lowered from 15 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion.

It has been 30 years since the last changes were made to federal regulations.

New requirements would make local utility companies test for lead at child care facilities and schools.

10Investigates reached out to school districts across the Tampa Bay area that voluntarily do their own lead testing.

Hillsborough County says they're aware of the proposal and will make changes when it's finalized. Pinellas told us they're waiting for further guidance from the EPA but will take their recommendations into consideration to adjust actionable levels as needed.

Polk tells us they'll follow the threshold set by the EPA.

They also say their testing costs so far have exceeded $250,000 and continue to evaluate which fixtures need to be tested and mitigated.

