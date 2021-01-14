Tampa Bay area voice teacher charged over Capitol insurrection

A Spring Hill singer, who teaches piano and voice lessons, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Capitol insurrection after being featured in a Tampa Bay Times article back in January.
The newspaper was first to report Audrey Southard's arrest, which was later confirmed by court documents.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, confirmed Southard made her initial court appearance at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Tampa.
Court documents show she was appointed a public defender, and her bond was set at $50,000. She must surrender her passport and any firearms, the documents said.
Southard is charged with assaulting/resisting/impeding officers/employees, civil disorder, tampering or destruction of records and documents, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Southard's next hearing is scheduled for June 9.
What other people are reading right now:
- Find a Lightning watch party for Game 3 against Carolina
- Doctors treating more viruses in children as COVID restrictions ease
- President Biden tasks VP Harris to lead Dems in voting rights bill push in Congress
- The history of naming tropical systems
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter