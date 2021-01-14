x
Tampa Bay area voice teacher charged over Capitol insurrection

Her bond was set at $50,000.
Credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
FILE: In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

A Spring Hill singer, who teaches piano and voice lessons, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Capitol insurrection after being featured in a Tampa Bay Times article back in January.

The newspaper was first to report Audrey Southard's arrest, which was later confirmed by court documents.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, confirmed Southard made her initial court appearance at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Tampa.

Court documents show she was appointed a public defender, and her bond was set at $50,000. She must surrender her passport and any firearms, the documents said. 

Southard is charged with assaulting/resisting/impeding officers/employees, civil disorder, tampering or destruction of records and documents, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Southard's next hearing is scheduled for June 9.

