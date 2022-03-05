Four people rescued from sinking boat in Tampa Bay

The stranded boaters sent out two red flares north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

TAMPA, Fla — Four boaters were rescued from a sinking boat that capsized Saturday morning in Tampa Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard reports.

Around 5:25 a.m. a Coast Guard boat crew in St. Petersburg rescued the four men from their 22-foot boat in Tampa Bay after a driver called 911 to report seeing red flares north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The Coast Guard transported the four men to Williams Park in Riverview. There were no reported injuries.

The owner of the boat is coordinating to retrieve the sunken boat.