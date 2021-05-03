Tampa Bay Boat Show sets sail Friday

It's time for the largest boating event in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy! While some events in 2021 have already seen some rough waters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tampa Bay Boat Show managed to stay afloat.

The event opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5 and will be at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The three-day event will be open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. The best part is admission is free. (But the cost of parking is a whole different story at $8 Car or $16 RV/Bus.)

Whether you're looking for something to spend your leisure time aboard or something to cast your fishing line from, you're sure to find it at the largest boating event in the Tampa Bay area.

There will also be fishing and boating seminars on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information online.



