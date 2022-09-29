Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding.
Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday.
Below is the list of bridges that are closed:
- Cortez Bridge
- Siesta Bridge closed
- Ringling causeway and access to barrier islands in Sarasota closed
Below is the list of bridges that are open:
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge open
- Courtney Campbell Causeway open
- Gandy Bridge open
- Howard Frankland Bridge open
