TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween came early to some very special kids at Moffitt Cancer Center on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rookie class brought some tricks and treats as well as the NFL experience to students in the "Healthy Kids Program."

Healthy Kidz program by Moffitt Cancer center teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to learn about healthy lifestyles and fitness.

One hundred plus kids participated in the program. The Bucs Rookie Class came out to inspire, play and show the kids some practical football skills.

Moffit Cancer Center's lawn turned into a makeshift football field where students learned flag football fundamentals, like health and fitness.

