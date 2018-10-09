Tuesday marks 17 years since Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Every year, Americans around the country mark the anniversary with memorials and patriotic ceremonies. Events around Tampa Bay also memorialize the tragic day that killed nearly 3,000 people.

9/11 events around Tampa Bay

Pinellas

9/11 Memorial Service

10 a.m.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor

Guest speakers, unveiling of a new Benghazi monument, helicopter flyovers, an appearance by Sarge the Bald Eagle from Narrows Environmental Education Center and music by Tarpon Springs High School.

Patriot Day Ceremony

8:45 a.m.

600 American Legion Drive, Madeira Beach

A “Day of Remembrance Ceremony” with American Legion Post 273 Honor Guard and members in attendance.

Hillsborough

Tampa Fire Rescue 9/11 Observance Ceremony

9 a.m.

Tampa Firefighters Museum, 720 E Zack St., Tampa

Members of the Tampa City Council and representatives from local law enforcement agencies will attend. Fire Chief Nick LoCicero is the master of ceremonies. The 20-minute ceremony is free and open to the public.

Screening of "Surrender Only To One" at Tampa Theatre

7:30 p.m.

711 N Franklin St., Tampa

Veteran support organization SOF Missions hosts a free screening of a documentary about the experiences of six special operations soldiers in the War on Terror. More information here.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

8:30 a.m.

9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial, 8th Avenue just south of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Ybor City

The Rev. Benjamin Curry will guide the ceremony, which includes a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark when the first plane hit, firefighters tolling the bell 11 times to mark when the second plane hit the World Trade Center and reflections by Greg Amira, who was in the World Trade Center 17 years ago. More information here.

Pasco

9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Sims Park

7 p.m.

Sims Park, 6431 Bank St., New Port Richey

The event includes guest speaker Joyce Ng, who was in New York 17 years ago on a business trip and became trapped inside 3 World Trade Center when Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower.

Polk

9th Annual Honoring Our Heroes - Remembering the Day

6:30 p.m.

Central Park, downtown Winter Haven

Features a Freedom Walk to honor all veterans, law enforcement and first responders, followed by a service to pay tribute to heroes in Polk County. The event culminates with a sunset candlelight service.

Sarasota

9/11 Memorial Service

10 a.m.

Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd, Venice

Traditional pipes and drums by the Lion Rampart Pipe and Drum Band from Bradenton, and USA Freedom Kids will perform patriotic songs. The event will also have a presentation of colors, a speaker from Venice Christian School, bell ringing for 9/11 victims and heroes and the playing of Taps. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs. Salt of the Earth is also offering a 9.11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial Medallion for $50, while supplies last. More information here.

9/11 Memorial Service

10 a.m.

Fire Station No. 17, 5431 Desoto Rd, Sarasota

Personnel from the Sarasota County Fire Department and sheriff’s office honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The honor guard will attend for a brief ceremony, and all station flags will be lowered to half-mast during the moment of silence.

Patriots Day Ceremony hosted by North Port Police Department

8:30 a.m.

North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port

A ceremony to honor all patriots including military, fire, police and EMS.

