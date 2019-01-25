The Sunshine State is also considered a pretty golden place to retire, as is known by the state's reputation.

In fact, it probably comes as no surprise that three of the top 10 places on a new study by SmartAsset.com are right here in Florida.

The study looked at income and sales tax and calculated tax-friendliness, medical care, and social life.

Tax-friendliness was based on a typical retiree earning around $35,000 from retirement savings, Social Security, or part-time employment and spending money on taxable goods. Medical care was based on how many doctors offices were available per 1,000 residents in each area. Social life was based on nearby recreation centers and retirement centers per 1,000 residents in each area.

The study also took the percentage of seniors in each area into consideration.

Each city was ranked by the three factors and weighing each factor equally, the average calculated ranking was determined, with the lowest average ranking being the best places to retire.

Naples, Fla., was ranked No. 1 best place to retire, with 13.7 percent average tax, 28.1 doctors available, 9.8 recreation centers, and 51.5 percent of seniors. Orange Park, Fla., ranked number 10 out of the best places to retire.

The Tampa Bay city that ranked No. 9 will probably surprise you.

New Port Richey, a suburban city of Pasco County.

Yes, you read that right.

The city has an average calculated tax percentage of 14.6 percent with 17.5 doctors offices per 1,000 people, 1.9 recreation centers, and 25.5 percent of seniors.

New Port Richey is located in west-central Pasco County and encompasses a total area of 4.6 miles, according to the city's website.

"New Port Richey’s geography blends nature, beaches, and great shopping with restaurants, culture and business - all with a small-town feel," the website also includes.

The rest of the top 10 calculated best places to retire according to the study:

1. Naples, FL

2. Cumming, GA

3. Beverly Hills, CA

4. Gig Harbor, WA

5. Wasilla, AK

6. Media, PA

7. Farmington, MI

8. Grosse Pointe, MI

9. New Port Richey, FL

10. Orange Park, FL

