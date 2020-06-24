Tampa Bay Comic Con canceled for 2020, will return summer 2021

The annual convention will be back July 30 through Aug. 1, 2021, at the Tampa Convention Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sad news for Tampa Bay area nerds: Tampa Bay Comic Con is canceled this year.

The annual geek convention was supposed to be July 10-12, but has been canceled because of concerns about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area. The convention said the city of Tampa does not feel comfortable having the convention, which is known to attract thousands of people over three days.

The next Tampa Bay Comic Con will be July 30-Aug. 1, 2021.

Those who pre-ordered tickets or purchased booth or table space will have their purchases transferred for use at TBCC 2021.

The convention posted this statement on Facebook:

"Since 2010, we have been hosting Tampa Bay Comic Convention. From our earliest days gathering a few hundred nerdy locals, to the tens of thousands the convention now attracts, it has been a wonderful adventure. What started as a fun side-project for a few comic book collectors from Central Florida, has grown into a full-fledged business—with actual full-time employees! Keeping TBCC alive and our employees employed through the massive 24-month gap from TBCC 2019 to TBCC 2021 will be very, very challenging. We are greatly appreciative and thankful for your ticket and booth/table transfers, as those funds are truly all there is keeping TBCC alive for the next 12 months; without them, there would be no TBCC 2021 (or beyond).

We sincerely apologize to those that were looking forward to attending TBCC 2020. Hopefully, 2021 will allow us to once again freely gather with friends and family. Hopefully, 2021 will be a better year for the world."

Tampa Bay Comic Convention Nerdy brethren! We come to you with unfortunate news. Due to the rec... ent surge in COVID-19 cases, the City of Tampa does not feel comfortable featuring Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2020 (and we share their sentiment). For that reason, Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2020 has been cancelled.

What other people are reading right now: