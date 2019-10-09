Wednesday marks 18 years since 2,977 people died in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Penn.

Around the country, tributes will be held Wednesday to honor those who died and first responders involved in search and rescue in the days after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. There will be events at the memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site in New York, in the country's capital and near Shanksville, where United Flight 93 crashed after passengers and the crew stopped hijackers' plans.

Around Tampa Bay, organizations and law enforcement will host memorials, flag tributes and guest speakers.

9/11 Patriot Day Memorial Breakfast

Remember Honor Support hosts this event at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg. 10Investigates reporter Courtney Robinson will emcee the event and her daughter Harper will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The event goes from 6-9 a.m.

Flag Tribute

The Camaraderie Foundation will plant 13,000 American flags during a ceremony at St. Petersburg College's Allstate Center. The effort is to acknowledge the more than 13,000 veterans, law enforcement and first responders.

The flags will stay at the center until Sept. 14.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens hosts the event beginning at 10 a.m. The keynote speaker is Sept. 11 survivor Patrick Anderson along with guest speakers state Sen. Ed Hooper and state Rep. Chris Sprowls. There will also be a performance of the national anthem, an art display and a reading from an essay contest winner. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard are also expected to do a flyover.

The Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor has a 150-pound piece of rusted steel beam, which was once part of the World Trade Center towers.

Tampa Fire Rescue 9/11 Observance Ceremony

Tampa Fire Rescue crews will host a memorial ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the Tampa Firefighters Museum. City council members and local first responders are expected to attend and speak.

9 a.m., 720 E Zack St., Tampa

Sarasota County 9/11 Ceremony

Sarasota County Emergency Management will honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, with a short ceremony and speeches from Director Rich Collins and Fire Chief Michael Regnier.

9:45 a.m., Fire Station 16, 5875 Hummingbird Ave.

Remembrance Ceremony at 9/11 Memorial Post

American Legion Post 273 Honor Guard will honor those who died during the attacks by "standing proudly" at the 9/11 Memorial Post on the Madeira Beach Causeway.

8:45 a.m., 424 Tom Stuart Causeway.

Patriot Day Ceremony

The Veterans Council in Hillsborough County will lead a tribute at Veterans Memorial Park. Keynote speakers include people from U.S. Central Command and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. There will be an escort of a steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center towers, which is part of the Veterans Museum collection, followed by a fire service bell ceremony, a rifle salute and taps.

9 a.m., 3602 US 301 N, Tampa.

Candlelight Vigil

The City of North Port and North Port Fire Rescue host a candlelight vigil to honor those who died during the attacks and all first responders and law enforcement. The ceremony will be 6-8:30 p.m. at the circle on City Center Boulevard.

Honoring Our Heroes

First responders and local leaders will host a freedom walk to honor all military members, veterans and first responders, followed by a memorial service. There will also be a candlelight vigil at sunset.

6:30 p.m., Central Park, downtown Winter Haven

Memorial Program

The event in Sims Park in New Port Richey will have keynote speaker Anne Koster, who was working on the 81st floor of the North Tower when the plane hit the building. Local leaders and first responders from Pasco County will also do a Presentation of Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance and prayers. Military vehicles and local student artwork will also be on display.

7 p.m., Sims Park, New Port Richey

