Tampa Bay Cuban Americans call on national leaders to help Cuba

Cuban Americans in Tampa want national leaders to help with what's happening in Cuba.

TAMPA, Fla — Cuban Americans in the Tampa Bay area have demonstrated support for Cuba for eight consecutive days.

On Sunday, Cuban Americans gathered at the corner of Dale Mabry and Columbus in Tampa. The crowd on Sunday was smaller than the past seven days, but their message stayed the same.

People want national officials to step in and help.

"Right now, everyone’s working, they are emailing politicians in the White House and their local representatives here," said Rafael Pizano, a local translator and also a Cuban American demonstrator.

CUBAN DEMONSTRATIONS

The size of the crowd along Dale Mabry has changed today, but their message hasn’t pic.twitter.com/Ili3zFFmb4 — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) July 18, 2021

Over the past week, people demonstrating said they haven't seen positive change in Cuba. Through their local demonstrations, they feel they are reaching more people and educating them.

"We can also do things here by raising awareness. For any Americans that would like to help please call your officials and motivate them," Pizano stated.

What they specifically want to see done on @10TampaBay at 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/SYipoB072c — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) July 18, 2021

They believe it will take more organizations and agencies to get involved to help people in Cuba. Right now, people demonstrating said it's very emotional as they know their Cuban family members are suffering.

"Everyone here is family members over there and they’re worried about them being murdered," Pizano expressed.