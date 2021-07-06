Local restaurant offers free meals to Tampa Bay first responders ahead of Elsa

Dead Bob's and Dead Bob's Too says both locations will stay open 'as long as possible tonight.'

TAMPA, Fla — Elsa may tell us to “let it go,” but Dead Bob’s won't let our Tampa Bay first responders go hungry during this storm.

Both Dead Bob’s (6716 Central Ave., St. Pete) and Dead Bob’s Too (3681 S West Shore Blvd., Tampa) will be staying open as long as possible tonight and offering free meals to first responders.

Their regular hours are 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and both locations plan to stay open until close. First responders just need to pop in while wearing their uniform and they will be served a fresh, hot meal for free.

Owner Ben Scherlis said he is a huge supporter of law enforcement officers, firefighters and those in the military.

“I remember where I was on 9/11,” Scherlis said. “Too many people in this country forgot about 9/11, and forgot about the guys who run to the fire, run to the gunshots and I am just a huge supporter. My cousins were both police officers, my GM’s brother is a retired Navy Seal, and I am a huge supporter of any law enforcement officer, firefighters and those in the military."