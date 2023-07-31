Hundreds of people across Tampa Bay area struggle to pay electric bills amid hot temperatures

Metropolitan Ministries said they are now serving three times more people than they usually do with their utility assistance program.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the hot summer heat, hundreds of people are struggling to pay their electricity bills in the Tampa Bay area.

There are 19 states that have laws restricting companies from disconnecting someone’s air conditioning in the summer, but Florida is not one of them.

According to Metropolitan Ministries, the need for utility help in the Tampa Bay area is huge. Right now, they have a program where they are able to help 350 people with their utility bills.

"We have seen an increase for the need of utility assistance, especially in the summer months," Metropolitan Ministries Director of Marketing and Communications Brensey Hurst said.

Metropolitan Ministries is helping three times the amount of people they normally help in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

"This is as high as we have ever seen it," Hurst said.

There are so many people looking for assistance that they have a waitlist.

10 Tampa Bay talked to one lawyer who said she isn't aware of any laws in Florida that prevent a power company from disconnecting someone’s electricity in the hot summer heat. Some companies have made their own rules. Duke Energy and Florida Power & Light have both vowed to keep electricity on at a certain heat index, even if your bill isn’t paid.

The heat index for Duke Energy is 105 and for FPL it’s 95. TECO pauses disconnections when the temperature is expected to exceed 93 degrees.

"That provides a little bit of a buffer, but it’s kind of scary when you think of how hot it gets and how hot it’s going to get," Jaclyn Lopez, professor at Stetson University College of Law, said.

Lopez explained when it comes to disconnecting laws, new measures are being discussed.

"I do know there is federal legislation that is being proposed that could sure up some of these measures," Lopez added.

Lopez also said there are federal programs, like the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. There is another called The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), that helps elderly people pay their bills. She believes that locally there needs to be more assistance. Nonprofits like Metropolitan Ministries are doing their part, but they are limited.

"The more donations we get in from the community, the more people we can assess," Hurst added.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their website.

If you are struggling to pay your electric bill, Duke Energy and TECO told 10 Tampa Bay to call right away and don’t wait until you’re disconnected.