VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS: Where people are being urged to move ahead of Elsa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the west coast of Florida, some Tampa Bay are governments have announced voluntary evacuations.
Much of the region is under a hurricane warning. The major impacts of the storm are expected to begin Tuesday evening.
As a result, here are the areas where voluntary evacuations are happening:
Citrus County: The county announced a voluntary evacuation for anyone living on the west side of US-19.
Hardee County: N/A
Hernando County: The city of Brooksville declared a voluntary evacuation order for coastal Zone A, mobile homes and low-lying areas
Highlands County: N/A
Hillsborough County: N/A
Manatee County: N/A
Pasco County: N/A
Pinellas County: N/A
Polk County: N/A
Sarasota County: N/A
