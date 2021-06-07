VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS: Where people are being urged to move ahead of Elsa

As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the west coast of Florida, some Tampa Bay locations are suggesting people evacuate.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the west coast of Florida, some Tampa Bay are governments have announced voluntary evacuations.

Much of the region is under a hurricane warning. The major impacts of the storm are expected to begin Tuesday evening.

As a result, here are the areas where voluntary evacuations are happening:

Citrus County: The county announced a voluntary evacuation for anyone living on the west side of US-19.

Hardee County: N/A

Hernando County: The city of Brooksville declared a voluntary evacuation order for coastal Zone A, mobile homes and low-lying areas

Highlands County: N/A

Hillsborough County: N/A

Manatee County: N/A

Pasco County: N/A

Pinellas County: N/A

Polk County: N/A

Sarasota County: N/A