Tampa Bay families gather for Halloween in Pinellas Park

The CDC deemed outdoor trick-or-treating safe this year. Parents said they felt safer gathering this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hundreds of kids were in Pinellas Park looking for the perfect treat for Halloween.

While the pandemic isn't over, parents said they were more at ease getting outside with their children.

Kids scrambled to get every bit of candy while parents scrambled to keep up. Trick or treating and dancing were enough to keep parents busy. Not to mention, the obstacle courses.

But despite everything going on, parents say they want to cherish the memories.

"You see yourself at that age," Jared Russ, a parent, said. "As a parent, it's definitely cool seeing that now."

Parents like Phylisia Haskins made the most of the season for her kids, too.

"I didn't get to do it as a child, so to see them dressed up in different characters, it's fun," Haskins said.

With the CDC encouraging a safe Halloween celebration, parents felt less pressure from Covid.

"This is the first real holiday we've really had... during this Covid season, so it's been fun," John Grizzard, another parent, said.