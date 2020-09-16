Tampa Bay first responders head out to help after Hurricane Sally

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Sally slowly makes landfall Wednesday morning, more than three-dozen first responders from across the Tampa Bay area are in Tallahassee getting ready to respond.
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue shared images on social media of several different teams getting ready to respond.
The department is a part of Task Force 3, meaning it will rescue and help people stranded in flood waters from the storm.
Fire Rescue says about 40 people, 20 specialized vehicles, and seven boats are staging in Tallahassee from Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Pete fire departments.
