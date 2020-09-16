Tampa Bay first responders head out to help after Hurricane Sally

Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Pete Fire Rescues are all ready to respond after the storm passes

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Sally slowly makes landfall Wednesday morning, more than three-dozen first responders from across the Tampa Bay area are in Tallahassee getting ready to respond.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue shared images on social media of several different teams getting ready to respond.

The department is a part of Task Force 3, meaning it will rescue and help people stranded in flood waters from the storm.

Good morning! Florida Task-Force 3 arrived in Tallahassee late last night. Here’s some footage from yesterday when they... Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Fire Rescue says about 40 people, 20 specialized vehicles, and seven boats are staging in Tallahassee from Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Pete fire departments.

