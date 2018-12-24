Dramatic drops in gas prices have arrived just in time for Christmas.

Nearly one in five gas station in the U.S. are charging less than $2 per gallon of gasoline as of last week. It's quite a dramatic drop from early October, where gas got up to $2.90 per gallon nationwide.

Around Tampa Bay, gas prices were hovering from $1.93 to $2.14 with numerous stations offering gas for less than $2 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

According to AAA, the average price in Florida is $2.22. Nationwide, it's $2.32.

Average gas prices per gallon by county

Pinellas: $2.07 - $2.12

Hillsborough: $2.12 - $2.19

Pasco: $2.07 - $2.12

Manatee: $2.12 - $2.19

Hernando: $2.07 - $2.12

Sarasota: $2.12 - $2.19

