Protests tonight: People call for change in Tampa Bay

People are gathering in Ybor City, Lakeland and elsewhere in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has been two weeks since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, sparked nationwide protests and unrest.

What has been emerging in recent days -- and what still isn't set in stone -- is the question of what's next.

Mourners came together by the thousands during a public viewing Monday in Houston to honor Floyd. Closer to home in the Tampa Bay area, people are peacefully gathering to express the change they'd like to see, including more accountability of police officers.

A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis city council announced an intent to disband the department there and instead invest in "community-led safety initiatives."

The conversation is continuing across Tampa Bay, and 10 Tampa Bay is committed to covering it, with reports from where protests are ongoing.

6:34 p.m. (June 8)

6:30 p.m. (June 8)

6:04 p.m. (June 8)

5:43 p.m. (June 8)

What other people are reading right now: