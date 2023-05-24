Tampa Bay Gold Star family gets a Southeastern Guide Dog as they grieve the loss of a veteran

Emily Hoey and her husband, John, both served in the military. He was killed in 2009 when serving in Afghanistan after a device exploded.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa Gold Star family is getting love and comfort ahead of this Memorial Day thanks to a Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Emily Hoey was a military officer. Her late husband, John, was in special forces. The two met in 2005 when they were both stationed in Virginia.

"He was just fun to be around," Hoey said. "He had that personality that just draws you in."

The couple had a dog named Maggie. Maggie was there when they got married, had their daughter Isabella and moved all around the country with the family. Emily explained their dog, Maggie, was always there to provide support.

"Relied on her for a lot of comfort," she said.

That comfort was especially important when her late husband, John, was deployed to Afghanistan.

"He was killed in August 2009 in Afghanistan."

An explosive device killed John at 28 years old. This was when Emily relied on Maggie for comfort. That loss grew when Maggie passed 12 years later.

"She had been such an interwoven part of our life with John," Emily said. "It felt like another piece that we lost."

As a grieving Gold Star family, Emily qualified for a Southeastern Guide Dog.

Southeastern Guide Dogs officials fully train dogs and give them to people for different reasons. Emily got a companion dog given as a part of the Gold Star family program. They also have guide and service dogs.

Emily got a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever in October 2022. Her name: Elle.

"She brought us so much happiness again," she said. "I feel like she’s just that little missing piece that makes our family."

Elle comforts Emily this Memorial Day as she grieves the loss of her late husband — a man who loved serving his country and was dedicated to his family.