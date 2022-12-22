Tampa Bay homeless urged to seek shelter against bitterly cold weather

Shelters like Pinellas Hope and others across the Tampa Bay area are preparing for what could be days of dangerous, freezing temperatures.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Homelessness is on the rise in our area, and while that’s always a concern, bitter cold temperatures heading our way could make matters worse – if not dangerous.

That has area shelters ramping up resources ahead of the Christmas freeze heading our way.

“Oh, I’m very concerned,” Director at Pinellas Hope in Clearwater, Joe Pondolfino, said.

“Most of us haven’t experienced this kind of cold in quite a while,” Pondolfino said.

Shelters that operate all year long say they’re already seeing record demand for their services, brought on by issues like inflation and rising housing prices.

“We have seen so many clients this year who have never been homeless. So, there is a large population that it’s their first time on the street,” Pondolfino said. “And when you couple that – the trauma of just being homeless with the weather like this, yeah, it’s a huge challenge for them.”

John Scheidt says that’s what happened to him about a year ago and experienced the cold first-hand.

“Prices went up, and a lot of other people have the same story, you know?” he said.

Now Scheidt has urged people – “To go to a shelter if you can or go to a loved one. Family, friends. Anybody, but if you’ve got an option to go to the shelter, go to the shelter.”

In recent months, there has been a rise in people living in temporary shelters – even in their cars.

“Well, I’d rather be in a car than outside,” Pondolfino said. “But I’d still much rather have you in a shelter than in a car. Because you can run out of gas, you can run out of heat, can still be very cold, so please go to the shelters.”

Many full-time shelters like Pinellas Hope are already operating at full capacity. They recommend those who might need temporary assistance find out which cold-weather shelters are open – and use them in the days ahead.

Shelter operators hope the holiday spirit will also inspire people to help those less fortunate.

Pinellas Hope is gratefully accepting donations of coats, blankets, and gloves – knowing that while the temperature will be low, the need will be high.