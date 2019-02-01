TAMPA -- Certain Tampa Bay Hooters restaurants are offering free boneless wings in exchange for blood donations.

Hooters will host OneBlood drives at select locations and will offer 10 free boneless wings and a OneBlood long sleeve t-shirt to anyone who donates.

The blood drive will be hosted as the search continues for additional donor matches for Zainab, a 2-year-old girl battling cancer. Zainab has some of the rarest blood in the world because she is missing a common antigen that most people have in their red blood cells.

In order to have your blood tested to see if it's a match, you can call OneBlood at 1 (888) 936-6283 and dial 2 when prompted.

The blood drive will be hosted from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13. The drives will be held at the following Tampa Bay locations:

4125 4th St. N.St. Petersburg

10023 E. Adamo Dr. Tampa

4420 Gandy Blvd. Tampa

2800 Gulf To Bay Blvd. Clearwater

3400 US Hwy. 98 N. Lakeland

13606 Bruce B Downs Blvd. Tampa

5336 Treadway Port Richey

2901 Tyrone Blvd. St. Petersburg

4215 W. Hillsborough Ave.Tampa

3437 S. Florida Ave. Lakeland

OneBlood will also provide donors with a wellness check-up for blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol.

Healthy people over 16 who weigh at least 110 pounds can normally donate blood. A photo ID is required.

Interested blood donors can get more information or set up appointments through the OneBlood website. They can also call 1 (888) 936-6283. Appointments are honored, but walk-ins are welcome.

