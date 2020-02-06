Co-owner of Tampa restaurant group resigns after suggesting protesters should be shot

Lanfranco Pescante issued an apology through the group, which posted that apology on one of its restaurants' Instagram accounts.

A prominent Tampa Bay area restaurant and bar owner has stepped down from his position after making this comment about protesters in Tampa: "just shoot them all."

Lanfranco Pescante had been the co-owner of Nocturnal Hospitality Group, which owns Franklin Manor, Osteria Bar + Kitchen, Mole y Abuela, Shibui Tampa and Mision Lago Estate.

Nationwide, protesters have taken to the streets to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Demonstrators have held several peaceful protests in the Tampa Bay area, calling for more police accountability and opening dialogues about racial inequality in the United States.

Authorities have cracked down, however, after fires, looting and isolated violence broke out in the area.

In a recent Instagram comment, Pescante suggested "just shoot them all," in reference to the protesters. He quickly faced backlash for the remark.

On Tuesday, Franklin Manor confirmed he had resigned and released the following statement on behalf of Nocturnal Hospitality:

"Nocturnal Hospitality would like to take a moment to address the public and our loyal guests. Effective immediately, Lanfranco Pescante has stepped down from his role and all associated venues. In a recent statement, he shared, 'I sincerely apologize for my comments earlier this week. This is an emotional and heated time in our country and, as someone that has tried to bring people together as a career, the last thing I wish to do is to create more divisiveness.'"

