Tampa Bay area funds are running low on housing assistance

Some fear they will be homeless without the monetary assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A single mother of seven children needs housing assistance, but some Tampa Bay area funds are running low or out.

Metropolitan Ministries explained they are overwhelmed by the number of people needing rent or mortgage assistance. Their website clearly states, "Please note that we are currently experiencing a great increase in applications, and we will be reaching out as soon as possible."

For people experiencing rent hikes, Jennifer Nicholson, a single mother of seven children, said it's hard.

"Currently, right now, I am going through the rent crisis," Nicholson said.

Nicholson lives in a house with her seven kids and one grandchild. She was getting assistance with Rapid Rehousing to pay her rent, but the organization ran out of funding. Now, she has no way to pay her rent this month.

"I’m a single mom so it is hard," she said.

Nicholson said for six months she and her children were homeless. She’s now interviewing for jobs but needs rent help.

"I fear I’m going to be homeless again," Nicholson said.

For this reason, there are organizations in the Tampa Bay area that can help people, like Metropolitan Ministries. They have several different programs, including a housing assistance program, to help people pay their living costs. Right now, that program has a waitlist because so many people need help.

"Our frontline team is reporting is it’s really overwhelming at this point," Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Metropolitan Ministries, Justine Burke, said.

Burke explained the need is tremendous with 350 people per month coming to them in need of housing assistance.

Unfortunately, county and city funds aren’t easily accessible. A spokesperson for Hillsborough County said their shelter assistance program is out of funds. They do, however, have other programs available online.

Tampa’s rental assistance and Pinellas County’s COVID fund also ran out. A Pinellas County spokesperson said they have additional information on resources online.

St Pete doesn’t have rental assistance for residents. Instead, they direct them to the county or other resources. Metropolitan Ministries is one of those resources and they want to help. The best way to get connected is to visit their website and apply online.