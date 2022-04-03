Babi Yar, near Kyiv, is an area where Nazis massacred nearly 33,000 Jews in 48 hours in 1941. There are conflicting reports of damage in the area.

LARGO, Fla. — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week condemned Russian shelling in a part of Kyiv near Babi Yar.

“This is beyond humanity,” Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, said.

The ravine is a Holocaust Memorial site where the Nazis massacred more than 33,000 Jews in 48 hours in 1941. Several outlets are pushing back against earlier reports saying the memorial itself was damaged, but fears persist that such sites are vulnerable to attacks in general.

A Russian missile that seemed to target the Kyiv TV tower appears to have landed near Babi Yar.

There are conflicting reports about exactly where it struck and the extent of the damage, but even reports of violence in the area have been tough to process for Jewish communities.

"It's desecration of human memories," Ed Marks, president of Temple Ahavat Shalom, a reform synagogue in Palm Harbor, said.

Marks has visited the memorial site before and has been in Ukraine "countless times,", he said. He considers Ukraine almost like a second home.

For the past 16 years, he's served as a teacher with the Leavitt Institute for International Development in partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice.

Marks has taught in law schools throughout Ukraine with a focus on the rule of law, the adversary of the system of justice, and constitutional principles.

"Our memorial sites are important so that we can teach our children," Marks said. "If we allow them to be destroyed, we're destroying our own heritage."

Marks still stays in touch with friends in Ukraine. He often receives videos and images of the devastation on the ground.

Knowing Ukrainians though, he said they're not giving up but need the world to help them as Russian forces inch closer.

The Jewish Federation of Florida's Gulf Coast states it's working with Jewish Federations of North America and the Joint Distribution Committee to raise funds for Ukrainian.