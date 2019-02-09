ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While Hurricane Dorian remained a dangerous storm off Florida’s Atlantic coast on Monday, lots of people in the Tampa Bay area saw their Labor Day plans unaffected by the hurricane.
The beach on Treasure Island in Pinellas County was especially quiet Monday morning, despite local weather conditions that made for a near-perfect beach day.
“With living here, we kind of just take it day-by-day. I mean, I wasn’t really all that worried about it," said St. Petersburg resident Dana Doty. ”I did really expect more people but it’s fine with me, I like a quiet beach.”
Meanwhile, other Labor Day activities went on around the bay area with little to no impact from Dorian. The Rays, who offered free tickets to evacuees on Sunday, hosted the Orioles for an afternoon game at Tropicana Field.
