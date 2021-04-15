Sleep like a champion overnight at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Amalie Arena is home to Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning and it could be your home, too--for one epic night.
The Lightning have transformed the arena into a one-of-a-kind Airbnb, available for booking at noon on April 19 for a stay on April 24.
Six lucky Bolts fans can pop champagne at a private happy hour before enjoying a five-course champion's feast and catching a movie on the Lightning Vision screen.
The experience also includes a behind-the-scenes tour, a Zamboni ride, a personalized stall in the Lightning Locker Room and private skate time on the ice.
And did we mention the best part? You get to do it all in the company of the Stanley Cup trophy.
All the proceeds from the Amalie Arena Airbnb experience will go to the Lightning Foundation, which donates to causes like Feeding Tampa Bay and other local non-profits.
You can enter to book the experience here. And if you win this championship stay, don't forget to bundle up because you can't adjust the thermostat.
