Bolts fans celebrate third straight trip to Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6.

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrated Saturday night after the team declared victory against the New York Rangers in Game 6 to be crowned the Eastern Conference champions.

The Bolts now have a shot at a historic "three-peat" Stanley Cup win after advancing to the final to face off the Colorado Avalanche.

Such achievement hasn't been done since 1983 when the New York Islanders won the major trophy four times in a row.

Fans may have to cheer louder than before since some said they consider the Avalanche a major competitor.

However, they believe the Bolts' drive with history at stake will work to their advantage.

Lightning fans also expressed some concerns against the Rangers after losing during the first two games, but having been in this position before, fans at Ford Thunder Alley ultimately believed the team would prevail.

After the Game 6 win, a number of Tampa Bay fans made it outside Amalie Arena in the pouring rain.

They said the lightning outside the arena could be a good sign for the Bolts.

"I don't think you can get this town more pumped up than we already are," Bolts fan Bill Richards said.

Fans also said the Bolts "got their groove back" after losing during the first two games against the Rangers.