Ahead of the playoffs, fans cheered on the Bolts during a pep rally at Sparkman Wharf.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans gathered Sunday afternoon at Sparkman Wharf to cheer on the team ahead of Monday's playoffs.

Fans said they're confident the team will become Stanley Cup champions for the third year in a row.

"[I'm] extremely hopeful we’re gonna do it," Crystal Predmore said.

It hasn't been done since the 1980s. At the time, the New York Islanders won four consecutive times in a row.

The pep rally consisted of food, drinks, music, games and giveaways for families to enjoy as they cheer on the Bolts.

The thought of a three-peat win has fans overwhelmed during this year's playoffs. Fans like Rafael Cardona said at the level the team is playing, a championship win could be within reach.

"If they keep that up, I mean, there’s going to be no stopping there," Cardona said.

Fans still have vivid memories of last year's back-to-back Stanley Cup win.

"We couldn’t sleep," Cardona said. "We went to bed probably past 2 in the morning. We were just jumping up and down screaming. It was amazing."

But other fans are choosing not to get their hopes up.

"I'm nervous. I'll be honest. Completely nervous," Esteban Cardona said. "We got overconfident in 2019 but just hoping for the best."

Fans said there's no other option but to win another Stanley Cup in order to maintain the Champa Bay reputation.

The Bolts will first face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and Wednesday.

On top of the pep rally, Sparkman Wharf will host playoffs watch parties.