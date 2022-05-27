Tampa Bay Lightning's Eastern Conference Finals schedule released

The Lightning will play their first game away on Wednesday, June 1.

NEW YORK — It's on, Lightning fans! The NHL just released the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals schedule scenarios.

The Eastern Conference Final could get underway as soon as June 1. The Bolts will play the winner out of the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. The confirmed Finals schedule will be released when matchups are determined, the NHL said.

But for now, this is what the league has come up with for the Eastern Conference Final.

Game 1: 8 p.m. ET, June 1 on ESPN at CAR/NYR

Game 2: 8 p.m. ET, June 3 on ESPN at CAR/NYR

Game 3: 3 p.m. ET, June 5 on ESPN at Amalie Arena

Game 4: 8 p.m. ET, June 7 on ESPN at Amalie Arena

Game 5: 8 p.m. ET, June 9 at CAR/NYR (Network TBD)

Game 6: 8 p.m. ET, June 11 at Amalie Arena (NetworkTBD)

Game 7: 8 p.m. ET, June 14 at CAR/NYR (Network TBD)

The Tampa Bay Lightning sealed their spot in the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive year after they swept the Florida Panthers in four games during Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, it's just a waiting game for the Bolts as the Carolina-New York matchup wraps up.