Tampa Bay democrats celebrate President Biden at local watch party

Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus celebrated as Joe Biden was sworn in at the 46th president of the United States.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay residents celebrated as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Members of the Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus Of Florida hosted an inauguration watch party at their "Casa Biden" headquarters in Tampa.

People wore masks as they watched President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take the oath of office.

The party was sponsored by the Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida and the Hispanic Caucus Casa Biden Committee.

