Tampa Bay democrats celebrate President Biden at local watch party

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay residents celebrated as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
Members of the Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus Of Florida hosted an inauguration watch party at their "Casa Biden" headquarters in Tampa.
People wore masks as they watched President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take the oath of office.
The party was sponsored by the Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida and the Hispanic Caucus Casa Biden Committee.
Inauguration watch party
1 / 5
- 'Absolutely frightening': Polk County sheriff says deputy sent texts related to Capitol violence
- Funeral held for Hillsborough Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, killed 1 shift before retirement
- Why the 'frozen tundra' may not be a disadvantage Sunday for Bucs in Green Bay
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
- Inauguration Day 2021: What we know about the plans so far
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter