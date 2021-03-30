Tampa Bay Madness: What's your favorite attraction in Tampa Bay?

Vote daily on 10 Tampa Bay's Instagram and Facebook stories to determine Tampa Bay's most popular attraction!

March Madness is in full swing, and with it comes the art of filling out brackets.

Although, for many this late into the tournament, brackets have already long been busted.

But, there's another way to join in on the madness of brackets: Tampa Bay Madness!

Tampa Bay Madness is a tournament to determine the best attraction here in the area, and it's easy as can be for you to participate!

Every morning this week, look for the bracket on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page. Participants can come back to this story as it will be updated every night when voting for each round closes.

As far as voting goes, you can take our polls each day on the 10 Tampa Bay Instagram and Facebook stories. Just find the 10 Tampa Bay logo at the top of each platform, tap on our story, and start voting!

The tournament kicked off on Monday, March 29 and a winner will be crowned on Friday, April 2.

Here's a look at where to bracket stands now:

And be sure to tune in to catch the rest of the tournament! Here's how to watch:

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 Starting at 7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 Starting at 6 p.m. ET (TBS)



Final Four

Saturday, April 3 Starting 5 p.m. ET (CBS)



National Championship