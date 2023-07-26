Outdoor markets benefit vendors and local businesses

Shoppers can find unique items and gifts made in Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Local, outdoor markets are becoming more popular across the Tampa Bay area. The markets bring out dozens of small, local vendors who create unique items that you may not find anywhere else.

Once a month in Midtown Tampa, you'll find Vangie doing what she loves, sharing her Filipino culture by selling lumpia.

"We like to showcase Filipino food because we want other people to taste this kind of food and to really share the flavor with a lot of people," she said.

Along with food, this market has a little bit of everything. Tiffany Ferrecchia is the Operations Director of Tampa Bay Markets, which brings these markets to neighborhoods all over Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

"I am so excited and surprised by how much people gravitate to these markets. I think it's because they're finding stuff that they can't find anywhere, in the grocery stores or in any other shops," Ferrecchia said.

Sandy Hein runs Roots and Ritual.

"We started with just 2 products... just honey and... and we've grown and grown and grown. And now our online sales are through the roof. We can barely keep up with our orders, it's great," Hein said.

They started their business in 2020 and markets like this are their leading source of sales.

"They're crucial for local business. They're crucial for the local economy. It's great for us. We actually built this right during Covid, so it was fantastic for that. It's just been great," Hein said.

And Ferrecchia says Tampa Bay Markets is always looking for new, unique vendors.