Meals on Wheels for Kids needs volunteers, donations

TAMPA, Fla. — Meals on Wheels for Kids needs your help to make sure homebound children in Tampa Bay area communities get food.

The program is looking for donations and volunteers so it can provide nutritious home-delivered, shelf-stable meal ingredients, produce, and prepared meals to kids in need.

The program is looking for volunteers to help pack and deliver shelf-stable boxes of food and meal packs to eligible recipients. Routes take about 60 minutes to complete.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

The program is also seeking donations to help provide kids with meals.

All donations made to the program go to deliveries for the children enrolled. The program says $20 can feed one child for an entire week.

Donations are accepted through the program's website or by calling 813-344-5837.

According to the USDA, more than 11 million children in the United States live in "food insecure" homes. This means that those households do not have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's estimated 18 million children across the country could face hunger this year.