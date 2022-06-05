Local moms find community, connection over coffee

During the height of the pandemic, one local mom and entrepreneur started up monthly meet-ups at local coffee shops.

COVID-19 has taken more than 991,000 American lives since the start of the pandemic. Following the loss of loved ones and jobs, many have found themselves overwhelmed.

10 Tampa Bay sat down and spoke with a group of local mothers who said isolation caused by the pandemic has left them chronically stressed out.

Kiva Williams, a local entrepreneur, who also runs a blog called The Fun Foodie Mama, started monthly meet-ups called Coffee Date and Mom Chats with the Fun Foodie Mama. The gatherings are always at local coffee shops. Williams started sending invites in August 2021.

Williams felt inspired after seeing how during the pandemic, very little was going as planned.

“Everything is supposed to be how I say it’s supposed to be,” Williams joked. “Just trying to hold it together, it’s so hard. I have my role as a mom, and then I have my non-profit that I’m working on and I have my platform, The Fun Foodie Mama, so I’m maintaining my mom role.”