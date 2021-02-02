Monster Jam heads back to Tampa Bay

Get ready for some 4-wheel fun at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla — The most action-packed motorsports experience of all time is heading back to Tampa-- we're talking about Monster Jam.

It's scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium from March 12-14 and tickets are on sale now and start at $20.

In order to make sure Monster Jam fans are safe during the pandemic, seating capacity will be reduced at Raymond James Stadium to pod seating.

This will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups. More information on Monster Jam's safety guidelines can be found here.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will make a return, too. On Saturday, March 13, Pit Party ticket holders will be able to see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and so much more.

Face-coverings will be required for Monster Jam Party Pit goers. They will also be required to keep socially distant from each other and will have their temperatures taken when they get there.

You can find more information about the event on Monster Jam's website.