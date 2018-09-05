TAMPA, Fla. -- Keosha Gore, 26, is the oldest of her 7 brothers and sisters.

The tight-knit family is still coming to terms that their mother, is no longer with them. The pain especially hard with Mother’s Day weekend around the corner.

“She was an outgoing person, inspiring so many people,” says Keosha.

Helen Gore was killed in a Jet Ski accident off the Courtney Campbell Causeway near Whiskey Joe's on Sunday.

Investigators say Gore was hit head-on by another person on a Jet Ski, who also passed away.

“That person took his own life and my mother’s life. We want to tell people to not be so stupid,” says Keosha.

But the family is finding closure knowing their mother was able to help save lives by donating her organs. Gore was a caregiver, always putting others before herself.

Now, her legacy lives on, by giving people a better life through new organs and tissue donations.

“Having someone else hold a piece of you inside of them to save lives is more than beautiful. We one day hope to meet that person,” she says.

Gore's children say they plan to look long and hard to find some of the people who received their mother’s organs -- ultimately wanting to build a relationship.

Helen’s organ donation will help save and enhance the lives of close to 70 people.

The family is now needing funds to pay for a funeral and help support the younger children in the family, so they started a GoFundMe.

Highlands County Deputy William Gentry, killed in the line of duty while responding to a neighborhood call in Lake Placid, was also an organ donor.

Deputy gentry's lungs, liver, and kidneys were taken after he passed away at a hospital in Lee County.

His corneas will also be donated to two people-- to help them see.

The United Network for Organ Sharing says about 20,000 people die every day while waiting for an organ transplant.

Anyone can be an organ donor and your race or ethnicity has no effect on who gets your organs.

There have been more than 8,500 organ transplants performed just this year in the U.S. alone.

Here in Florida, you can mark the organ donor box when getting or renewing your driver's license.

But there's also a website -- donatelifeflorida.org.

Signing up only takes a few minutes, and you can print out a donor card.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP