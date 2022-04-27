Tampa Bay areas taking part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this weekend, a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep them off the streets.

Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, April 30, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations. Each location will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of what surrounding counties are doing:

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says residents can drop off their prescription drugs at the following locations:

Walgreens 4651 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Florida 33609

CVS 102 S Dale Mabry, Tampa Florida 33609

Walgreens 17511 N Bruce B Downs, Tampa Florida 33647

Brandon Medical Plaza 425 S. Parsons Ave Brandon, FL 33511

Walgreens 8398 Sheldon Road, Tampa FL 33615

CVS 2302 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City FL 33563

USF Morsani Center 13330 USF Laurel Drive, Tampa FL 33612

The sheriff's office also encourages people to visit the DEA's website to find the nearest location taking part in the day.

Polk County

Eight police departments across the region will be accepting donations for human and pet medications in liquid and solid form, vitamins and syringes. E-cigs and JUULs will also be accepted.

The locations include:

Auburndale Police Department – 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale, FL

Bartow Police Department – 450 North Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL

Haines City Police Department – 35400 Highway 27, Haines City, FL

Lakeland Police Department – 219 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL

Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 N. Seminole Avenue, Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Hamilton Police Department – 100 Smith Avenue, Lake Hamilton, FL

Lake Wales Police Department - 133 E. Tillman Avenue, Lake Wales, FL

Winter Haven Police Department – 125 N. Lake Silver Drive NW, Winter Haven, FL

Sarasota County

The Sarasota Police Department says its headquarters regularly accepts daily prescription drug drop-offs throughout the year. However, citizens are encouraged this Saturday to head to the department's drop-box located at 2099 Adams Lane in Sarasota.