Where to drop off your old prescription drugs around Tampa Bay

National Prescription Drug Take Bay Day is Saturday, April 22.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Floridians are being encouraged to do their part in combating the opioid crisis by clearing out their medicine cabinets.

On Thursday, Attorney General Ashley Moody joined the Lakeland Police Department to urge Floridians to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This is happening on April 22.

It's part of a commitment to remove unneeded medications in order to prevent misuse, especially among children, and avoid the possibility of opioid addiction.

"These drugs that are sitting in medicine cabinets that are sometimes easily forgotten, that's when they can do the most harm," Moody said. "And what may start in a medicine cabinet can end up in a morgue."