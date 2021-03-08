What you need to know Aug. 4, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Wednesday, which means we're half way through the work week! Here are a few things you need to know before starting your day.

Know your treatment options for COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike in Florida, it's important that you know about a treatment that can help you feel better faster and even avoid a hospital stay.

It's called monoclonal antibody treatment. It is an outpatient treatment given through an IV and it only takes a few hours. The treatment is now more readily available and if given quickly enough, it can even save your life.

It is best to get the treatment within the first week of your diagnosis. If you do test positive, call your doctor right away to discuss if monoclonal antibodies would be a good option for you.

COVID-19 testing sites resume temporarily

Public COVID-19 testing sites are coming back to Hillsborough County as coronavirus cases, predominantly driven by the delta variant, continue to rise across the state.

The county said the two sites are temporary and will begin conducting free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Anyone looking to get a test can stop by the following locations between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each will be open seven days a week, according to the county.

Palm River Park Community Center, 725 S. 58th St. in Tampa

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement building, 1101 E. 139th Ave. in Tampa

Testing will occur indoors and is on a first-come-first-serve basis—up to 500 tests per day. The county adds that rapid tests are available to the public and PCR tests are available upon request.

He's going for the gold 🥇

Tampa sprinter and Team USA athlete Erriyon Knighton is just hours away from running in the Tokyo Olympics 200-meter final.

The 17-year-old Hillsborough High School senior finished first in his qualifying heat Tuesday.

Not only is Knighton the youngest Olympic competitor from the U.S., but he's the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.

Even before the final, he's made history in the 200-meter race. In June at the American Track League meet in Jacksonville, Knighton ran a 20.11, beating Usain Bolt's U18 record of 20.13, which had stood for 18 years.

Knighton also turned in the fastest time in the semifinal round of the men's 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials with a personal best time of 19.88 seconds.