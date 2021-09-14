What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! As you start your Tuesday on the Brightside, here are a few things you need to know.

DeSantis threatens fines over vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis reinforced the state's position that businesses and government agencies would be fined for requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Back in April, state lawmakers passed SB 2006 – banning businesses, educational institutions and government entities from making people show proof of vaccination to enter. In May, DeSantis signed that bill into law.

Businesses and government agencies cannot make customers show inoculation proof to come inside, although they can have other health screening protocols. Likewise, schools and colleges cannot require COVID vaccination documents to enroll.

The way it's written, it doesn't explicitly say a government agency cannot tell one of its own employees to get vaccinated and appears more directed at individuals who walk into the government office for services. However, DeSantis made clear Monday that he believes it covers both.

"If a government agency, in the state of Florida, forces a vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation," DeSantis reminded the public Monday.

DeSantis said Florida worked hard to distribute vaccines in a way that made them "available for all but mandatory for none."

Giving new smiles

The act of smiling: It's something many of us take for granted because it's just something that physically happens when we are happy.

But what if your teeth were so damaged that you were embarrassed to show them? It's good to know there are dentists who volunteer their time to help those who need it most.

Dr. Ronak Parikh with Baybreeze Dental in Wesley Chapel volunteers with Mission Smiles in Tampa.

Back from extinction?

A company comprised of scientists and entrepreneurs announced on Monday it was moving forward with plans to bring the Woolly Mammoth back from extinction.

The new biosciences and genetics company, Colossal, says it is accepting "humanity's duty to restore Earth to a healthier state," through the process of de-extinction. Their first project? A relic from the ice age.

Colossal says it will be able to resurrect the Woolly Mammoth - or a similar cold-resistant elephant with "all of the core biological traits of the Woolly Mammoth."

Viper venom researched as COVID-19 treatment

Researchers have been looking for the next drug that can fight COVID-19. One team at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil has found a molecule in viper venom can inhibit the virus.

Their study was just recently published, and the good news is, it could be replicated in a lab, so no hunting for snakes is needed.