What you need to know for Monday, April 26, 2021

Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in business 💉

Shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine once again will be going into arms across Florida.

The state announced it would resume the use of the single-dose vaccine Sunday at all federally-supported vaccination sites. U.S. health officials on Friday lifted an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson product following reports of some people developing an extremely rare type of blood clot.

You can find where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Tampa Bay area here.

Post-pandemic social anxiety

We've spent a good portion of the past year making sure we're far enough away from people and properly social distancing. 🧍------🧍

As more and more events open back up to large crowds, a lot of us are excited about the prospect of returning to "normal." Often, you may feel overwhelmed or anxious when you find yourself in those big crowds again.

Psychologist Dr. Jessica Borushok says that's a normal, common feeling. She suggests giving yourself time.

Allow yourself kindness and take everything one step at a time. It's okay if you're not ready to jump right back into large social events or head back to work in the office right away. It's okay to ease yourself back into the swing of things.

We have a winner!

After a weekend filled with the buzz of racecars in downtown St. Pete, a winner was crowned.

Colton Herta, who lives in Belleair Beach, claimed victory Sunday at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It was his fourth career IndyCar victory. 🏆

That ties him with his father, Bryan, on IndyCar's win list.