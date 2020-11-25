What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

No kitchen? No problem! 🍽️

Maybe you’re stuck in your college dorm room and only have a small slow cooker and a microwave. Or, maybe you’re a young professional who’s always traveling and just doesn’t have time or space to make all the dishes from scratch and you’re really craving turkey and pumpkin pie.

We wanted to find out if it’s possible to cook a full Thanksgiving meal without an oven or stove.

The microwave and slow cooker are going to be your best friends in this endeavor. A slow cooker is, essentially, a miniature oven.

What's cooking on Brightside? 🍗

No need for a recipe book this Thanksgiving! The 10 Tampa Bay Brightside team has you covered with their favorite side dish recipes.

From Grant's green bean lyonnaise to Caitlin's sweet potato casserole, we have some delicious treats for you to whip up.

What's up, doc?🩺

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you probably have your plans set.

However, if you're on the fence about attending the family party or making the road trip to see your grandparents, hearing from the medical experts might help guide your decision. 10 Tampa Bay talked to four Tampa doctors about their plans.