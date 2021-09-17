What you need to know Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Friday — we made it to the end of another workweek. As you start your day, here are a few things you need to know.

'Make sure my daughter comes home'

It's the start of another day in the search for 22-year-old Gabby Petito, a North Port woman who hasn't been seen or heard from in weeks.

Joe Petito, Gabby's father, gave an emotional plea on Thursday to anyone who may be able to help bring his daughter home safe.

He specifically called on the parents of Gabby's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for help. Laundrie is a person of interest, North Port Police say.

"Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking for that help," Joe Petito said. "There is nothing else that matters to me now."

Gabby vanished during a cross-country road trip. Her last known location was Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Then, during the last week in August, she lost communication with family. Loved ones who live on Long Island reported her missing on Sept. 11.

AG Moody threatens to sue Biden Administration over vaccine mandate

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is one of two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening the Biden Administration with legal action over the federal vaccine mandate.

In a statement, she said President Biden was acting out of his authority. She claims that the federal government cannot impose a "sweeping vaccine mandate."

The letter sent Thursday is the latest in GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

DeSantis says antibody treatment made 'big difference' in COVID downturn

With cases and hospitalizations dropping in Florida, doctors are finally starting to see a way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

While doctors say immunity from the virus has helped lower COVID numbers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis credits monoclonal antibody treatments.

"It's going down significantly and we think having the availability of the treatment has made a big difference," DeSantis said on Thursday at a press conference in Fort Lauderdale.