What you need to know for Monday, Dec 21, 2020

Where does the relief bill stand?

Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.

The huge, still-unreleased bill is slated for votes on Monday — with lawmakers having only a few hours to read it before casting their votes.

The bill offers $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year or couples making $150,000 per year. An extra $600 will be given per child.💰

You can read more about it here.

On its way 💉

Major shipping companies like FedEx and UPS are busy this year with much more than holiday deliveries. They're shipping hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

Just one week after those companies prioritized shipping the Pfizer vaccine, they're fast-tracking Moderna's vaccine to medical centers across the United States. On Sunday, workers packaged up doses in Olive Branch, Mississippi, near the Memphis, Tennessee, area to be transported.

Tampa Bay area hospitals are expecting their shipments sometime on Monday and plan to begin distribution within 24 hours of receiving them.

Florida's distribution plan is to start with people most at risk of exposure to the virus.

Sweet surprise!

In a year where we could all use more reasons to smile, employees at South Shore Pizza have a couple thousand.

On Dec. 16, the Ruskin restaurant was surprised by the kind act of a customer who left them a $2,020 tip on a $29 bill.

All they asked for in return? That it was split evenly among their team.