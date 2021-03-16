What you need to know for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Today the Tampa Bay community will honor the lives of three law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty this year.

Honoring the brave 🙏🏼

Three Tampa Bay area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this year will be honored tonight with a procession on the Hillsborough River.

Sixteen law enforcement boats, representing state and local agencies, will meet at 8:15 p.m. on March 16 at the Platt Street Bridge and sail north on the Hillsborough River in memory of Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen of the Tampa Police Department, Sergeant Brian LaVigne of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Michael Magli of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Why 16 boats? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Division of Law Enforcement says the number was chosen to represent Madsen’s sixteen years of service in law enforcement.

Madsen's funeral will be held just hours before the boat procession.

Don't lose the mask just yet...😷

Despite Florida dropping the vaccine eligibility age to 60 on Monday and millions of doses becoming available nationwide, researchers say relaxed attitudes about masks and social distancing as vaccines become more available could lead to a COVID-19 resurgence.

In new COVID-19 models released last week specifically covering the Tampa Bay area, Dr. Edwin Michael of the University of South Florida and Dr. Ken Newcomb show that the area’s current vaccination rate is not enough to begin fully relaxing social restrictions like masks and social distancing.

Their models show an exponential rise in cases if those social measures are relaxed in July. However, they say if vaccinations increase by five times the current rate, there would only be a small increase in cases, and the pandemic will begin to phase out completely.

Road to WrestleMania hits speed bump

Wrestling fans will have to continue waiting for a chance to get their hands on some WrestleMania tickets as the WWE has delayed the previously announced sale date.

On Twitter, the company said it had canceled Tuesday's ticket sale plans due to the two-night event still being finalized. But, the company says fans shouldn't have to wait too long and are aiming for sales to start sometime this week.

WWE announced the original on-sale date of March 16 last week.

WrestleMania is expected to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium. The same arena that was meant to host the grandest stage of them all last year before the pandemic scrapped those plans.

#WrestleMania on-sale will be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized. We expect a new on-sale date within the next week. pic.twitter.com/mIwQFxWpN3 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2021