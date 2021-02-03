What you need to know for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday!

Let's take a look at the stories you need to know about.

What to watch for 👀

The Florida Legislature is scheduled to convene today for its 2021 session, with lots of items to tackle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give his annual State of the State address before state House and Senate lawmakers begin work, the News Service of Florida reports. One of the larger items includes finalizing the upcoming fiscal year budget – and figuring out what cuts might be necessary.

Some of the other big items to keep an eye on are education, health care and legislation around protests.

Before you gas up and hit the road...

Your suspicions are true: Gas prices across the area really are the highest they've been in some time.

And we're talking pre-COVID pandemic. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Tampa climbed to $2.59 on Monday, according to the crowd-sourced fuel price index website GasBuddy.com. 🚗

That's 91 cents above the pandemic low average of $1.68 a gallon set in May 2020. GasBuddy's chart shows the average price has steadily risen since then – aside from a slide in November – and has climbed to its highest point since the summer of 2019.

Tampa's average price largely follows the trend of the U.S. average, dipping around the beginning of the pandemic when demand for gas decreased and climbing since the start of the new year.

Sad news about our beloved sea cows

Tens of thousands of acres of seagrass that is critical to the health of the Indian River Lagoon have disappeared, and the loss is affecting manatees.

Seagrass is food for hundreds of thousands of animals, and home to even more. The loss of seagrass has been especially hard on the manatees that graze on it.

A recent report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has revealed manatee deaths rising at an alarming rate.