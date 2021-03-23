What you need to know for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside this morning.

Still waiting? Don't sweat it! 💰

We're talking about the third round of stimulus checks of course!

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that the second batch of payments will be issued this week. And, direct deposits should start hitting accounts as soon as tomorrow.

If you're still refreshing that account and don't see anything, your payment could be coming in the mail. The IRS said a large number of payments are getting sent out that way.

The IRS also recently re-launched the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to help Americans track their own payments.

'This is going to happen very soon'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking those across Florida's younger generations for a little patience when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

For now, the governor wants counties to focus on vaccinating at least 70 percent of its seniors before vaccinating "very low-risk people."

However, he did tout that the state would be able to surpass the target set by the Biden administration to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1 "way before" then. 📅

And then there were 4?💉

The news another two-dose vaccine could soon be approved in the U.S. has become top-of-mind in the fight against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca published its U.S. clinical trial, and the data shows it works and is 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19. That means we could have a fourth vaccine in the mix soon.

Not so fast.